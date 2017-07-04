Buhari on life support, Aisha should tell the truth – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said that the trip to London by First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated. He said that “it is six days since I addressed the press and today, I still insist that the President is indeed on life-support.” Special Assistant to […]

Buhari on life support, Aisha should tell the truth – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

