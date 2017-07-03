Buhari, Osinbajo mourns Maitama Sule

President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, have condoled with the family of orator, elder-statesman, diplomat and the Danmasinin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule, who passed on Monday, .

Two different statements were released by media aides from both wings of the Presidency. The Presidency in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a personal letter of condolence to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in which he expressed profound shock over the death of elder statesman, Maitama Sule.

The statement signed by Presidential media aide Garba Shehu, said the letter of condolence was personally signed by President Buhari who has been in London on medical vacation for over 50day, describing the death of Sule as a “heavy loss.”

The letter will be delivered by the federal government delegation to the burial as constituted by the Acting President.

According to Shehu, the President’s letter reads thus:

“I have heard this morning, the death of the venerable Alhaji Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano, and one of Nigeria’s famous sons. Although, I knew he was in poor health for some time, his death nonetheless, came as a profound shock.

“As a Minister in the First Republic, he was one of those who assisted our Founding Fathers, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello and Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, to fashion Nigeria politically and lay the grounds of national co-existence.

“Maitama Sule was blessed by God with a wonderful voice and outstanding eloquence. He served with distinction in the First Republic, the Second Military regime, as well as the Second Republic, without him being tainted with the remotest hint of scandal.

“As a person, I found him personable with unceasing good humour. Nothing personified his faith more than the fact that on losing his sight, he did not retreat in himself sulking on account of his ill-fortune. Quite to the contrary, he honoured virtually all invitations extended to him and spoke as usual with singular eloquence and unparalleled wit.

“In my discussions with him, I greatly valued his counsel, and I never ceased to be amazed by his concern for the well-being of his country rather than his personal interests.

“Let me extend my sincere condolences to Your Excellency, family and friends, the Government and people of Kano, and Nigerians as a whole, for this most heavy loss. We shall not soon see the like of him. May God forgive his sins and admit him to Paradise, Amin.”

A statement signed and released in Abuja by Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande said the one-time Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Federal Minister in the first republic, will best be remembered on the global scene, as one of Nigeria’s foremost envoys whose clarity of voice and vision contributed significantly to the high esteem and respect Nigeria earned at the United Nations.

“At home, Prof. Osinbajo also remembers Alhaji Sule as an illustrious son of Nigeria noting that his death is a loss to the nation. The Acting President observed that Alhaji Sule, a great Nigerian leader and committed nationalist, positioned himself as an agent of unity.

“Even as he advanced gracefully in age, he was always prepared to reach out to other leaders of thought across the country in the noble quest for unity, tolerance and national cohesion. He did not waver in lending his voice to the promotion of moderation in national discourse, and his graceful conduct thereto would be sorely missed” the statement read in part.

According to the Acting President Sule never relented in applying his wealth of experience to advance the cause of unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, and his fatherly counsel to those in authority had always been bold, sincere and untainted.

While commending his patriotic fervour, and passionate zeal for public service, the Acting President recalls Sule’s unparalleled dedication to duty as a formidable diplomat, politician, Minister and acclaimed orator whose well researched and excellently delivered speeches inspired and impressed several Nigerians, including himself (-i.e. the Acting President).

He urges the octogenarian’s family, friends and associates to be consoled by the fact that his selfless commitment to the stability of Nigeria will not be forgotten and would always be honoured.

On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Government and the entire people of Nigeria, the Acting President conveys heartfelt condolences on this loss of a great national asset. His prayer is that Allah will bless his memory, grant the family and all of us Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

