Buhari, Osinbajo’s backing all I need to remain as EFCC Chairman – Magu fires back at senate

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Friday said all he needs to prosecute the war against corruption in Nigeria is the “backing of the President and his Vice.” Magu made the declaration in Kano when he received a number of civil society groups at the EFCC’s zonal […]

Buhari, Osinbajo’s backing all I need to remain as EFCC Chairman – Magu fires back at senate

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

