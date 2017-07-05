Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari to lead fight against corruption on the continent – AU

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

African Leaders on Tuesday unanimously endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to champion the fight against corruption in the African Union. The endorsement came at the end of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU in Addis Ababa. President Buhari is expected to lead the AU summit scheduled for 2018, entitled: “Winning the Fight Against […]

