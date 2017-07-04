Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s aide, Juliet Ibekaku sponsoring crisis in our party – Enugu APC

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday accused Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari of sponsoring the crisis in the party. Ibekaku is the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Justice Reform. The allegation was made in a resolution read to the media by Barr. Ben […]

Buhari’s aide, Juliet Ibekaku sponsoring crisis in our party – Enugu APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.