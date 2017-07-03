Buhari’s Health: Aisha Buhari Departs For London To Visit Ailing President

The wife of Nigerian President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday July 2, to visit her husband who has been on medical vacation since May 7, 2017.

A statement by her media aide said, Mrs. Buhari “will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.” “She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017. “She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation. “She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 4th July, 2017.”

The First Lady last visited on May 30 and returned June 6, with reports of President Buhari’s appreciation of the prayers by Nigerians for his quick recovery.

The president has been in London for over 50 days for medical treatment, although details and nature of his ill health have not been made public.

His wife return to London comes a few days after the controversial Ekiti State Governor‎, Ayo Fayose had claimed that the president was on life support.

However, in a swift rebuttal, the country’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), debunked Fayose’s claim, adding that President Buhari was recovering and not on life support.

