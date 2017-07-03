Buhari’s Ill-Health: Group reveals what it will do if president doesn’t resign in eight weeks

Nigerian Youth Advocate for Justice, NYAJ, has handed down eight week-ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from his position. Chairman of the group, Seriki Olorunwa warned that should Buhari fails to heed to its demand, the group will lead “seven million youths to force him out of office.” Olorunwa, in a statement said the […]

Buhari’s Ill-Health: Group reveals what it will do if president doesn’t resign in eight weeks

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

