Buhari’s Ill-Health: Group threatens showdown if Buhari fails to address Nigeria on Thursday

A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has warned that if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to address the nation through a video chat on Thursday, it would mobilise mass protest across the country against him. The group issued the threat in a statement signed by its convener, Deji Adeyanju and Secretary, John Danfulani. Concerned Nigerians also called […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

