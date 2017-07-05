Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s Ill-Health: Group threatens showdown if Buhari fails to address Nigeria on Thursday

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has warned that if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to address the nation through a video chat on Thursday, it would mobilise mass protest across the country against him. The group issued the threat in a statement signed by its convener, Deji Adeyanju and Secretary, John Danfulani. Concerned Nigerians also called […]

