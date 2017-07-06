Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s ill-health: Jigawa declares Friday public holiday to pray for President

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Jigawa Government has declared Friday, July 7, as a public holiday for public servants to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery. The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Head of Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday. Ibrahim said that the State Executive Council (SEC), took […]

