Buhari’s ill-health: We don’t know president’s current health status – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday said it does not know President Muhammadu Buhari’s current health status. Spokesperson of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the disclosure while appearing on Channels television. According to Abdullahi, “I don’t know the health status of the president. The party (APC) does not know either.” After spending over […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

