Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s ill-health: We don’t know president’s current health status – APC

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday said it does not know President Muhammadu Buhari’s current health status. Spokesperson of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the disclosure while appearing on Channels television. According to Abdullahi, “I don’t know the health status of the president. The party (APC) does not know either.” After spending over […]

Buhari’s ill-health: We don’t know president’s current health status – APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.