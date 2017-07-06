Buhari’s Illness: Jigawa Declares Friday Public Holiday To Pray For Nigeria’s President

The Jigawa Government has declared on Friday, July 7, as a public holiday to enable public servants to offer special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the state’s Head of Civil Service, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Ibrahim as saying that the State Executive Council took the decision at its sitting on July 5.

He explained that the government declared Friday as a work-free day in order to enable public servants to join other citizens to offer special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari’s wellbeing.

“During this day, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will pray to Almighty Allah to grant our president quick recovery. “It is also expected that they will also pray to Almighty Allah to grant Jannatul Firdausi to late Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule,” he added.

It would be recalled, a Nigerian pro-democracy group issued President Buhari an ultimatum to address Nigerians through a video chat – today – on the state of his health or face serious protests by the people of the country.

“If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143,” the group added.

