Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant, Obono-Obla names those allegedly behind cults activities in his village

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecutions, Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla has named those allegedly behind cult activities in his village, Ugep in Yakurr local government area of Cross River State. A statement forwarded to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for investigation and published on his facebook page on cult related violence […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

