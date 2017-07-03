Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s wife leaves for UK again to see President

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, again, on Sunday, left Nigeria for London in the United Kingdom, to visit her husband, Muhammadu Buhari, who has been receiving medical attention in the British capital since May 7, Punch reports. She will however have a stopover in Addis Abba, Ethiopia, before continuing her journey to London […]

