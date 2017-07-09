Pages Navigation Menu

Buratai: Army Committed to Flushing out Boko Haram from Sambisa Forest – THISDAY Newspapers

Buratai: Army Committed to Flushing out Boko Haram from Sambisa Forest
The Nigerian Army saturday disclosed that they have launched operation 'Deep Punch' to clear remnants of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, in an effort to flush out Boko Haram from the North East. The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt-General Tukur Buratai …
Boko Haram: Army unveils operation 'deep punch' for final pushGuardian (blog)
Army begins de-radicalisation of 53 ex-Boko Haram membersNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Boko Haram: Victory in sight – Nigeria Air ChiefPremium Times
YNaija –The News –The Nation Newspaper –Voice of America
all 14 news articles »

