Buratai: Army Committed to Flushing out Boko Haram from Sambisa Forest – THISDAY Newspapers

Buratai: Army Committed to Flushing out Boko Haram from Sambisa Forest
The Nigerian Army saturday disclosed that they have launched operation 'Deep Punch' to clear remnants of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, in an effort to flush out Boko Haram from the North East. The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt-General Tukur Buratai …
