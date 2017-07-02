Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“The walls of Boko Haram will collapse if Nigeria’s Army surrender to God” – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

“The walls of Boko Haram will collapse if Nigeria's Army surrender to God”
Vanguard
Rev. Ayuba Usman, the Deputy Chaplain of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, predicted on Sunday that the end of the Boko Haram insurgency was near. He said that the military would soon record resounding victory over the insurgents. Usman, a Major in …
We will defend Nigeria and Democracy, Says Army ChiefThe Nation Newspaper
Boko Haram: Why Nigerians should build on military's victory over insurgency – Former Minister, OdeDaily Post Nigeria
How Nigeria can overcome Boko Haram insurgency – ResearchersPremium Times
Deutsche Welle –NAIJ.COM –Leadership Newspapers –Newsweek
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.