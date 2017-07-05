Buratai : Dubai property my family investment

Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai said yesterday that his family invested in property in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013, long before his appointment.

He was featured yesterday in a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) interview programme Hard Talk.

”Substantial property is just an investment; my family do their own private business. They should afford to have such property in Dubai,” he said, adding: “The type of property you are talking about is not the ones people are talking about.

“The property I invested was far back as 2013 before I became the chief of army staff, I never dreamt of becoming the chief of army staff and people are accusing me as if it is today.”

The army chief described the swap of Boko Haram prisoners with abducted 82 Chibok girls as “a political decision” by the authprities.

”As far as I am concerned, we performed our own role for the save passage of the abducted Chibok girls.

“The Boko Haram terrorists’ swap for the Chibok School girls was a political decision not a military decision. It is in the best interest of the nation and based on circumstances, the government felt it was the best course.

“Personally, I think it has its own advantages; the message is to rescue the Chibok girls,” Mr. Buratai said.

He denied using kid soldiers and said the absence of President Muhammadu Buharin in the country as a result of his ailment did not breach any constitutional rule.

The post Buratai : Dubai property my family investment appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

