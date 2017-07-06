Burglars stole N12m Rolex watch from Odegbami’s house

Six men who allegedly burgled ex Green Eagles Winger, Segun Odegbami’s house in Victoria lsland last month stole different items including a rolex watch worth N12 million, the prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. The accused who appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos also stole Iphone 7plus valued at N490, 000, a Samsung Galaxy S3 phone worth N150,000 and two Apple laptops worth N600,000. The accused identified in court as Oke Moses, 18; Abdul Azeez, 22; Ajibade Rahmon, 24; Isaac Okenuga, 29; Olusola Orisansope, 22; and Daramola Abiodun, 22 stole items worth N14.

