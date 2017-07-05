Pages Navigation Menu

Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos)

Finally a post from Burnaboy that does not show him with a marijuana joint. The singer got a popcorn cake from his family members. His mom and dad and baby sister a d well as other family members came to celebrate with the Raggae dancehall star who repeatedly announced to his fans that 26 is …

