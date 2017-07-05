Pages Navigation Menu

Burna Boy lit it up with his parents nn 26th birthday celebration

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Burna Boy who turned 26 on July 2, had a beautiful time with his parents and his younger sister. The ‘Run My Race’ crooner shared photos on social media. He got a pop corn cake from his family. On 31 May 2012, Burna Boy released a single titled “Like To Party” which saw his rise …

