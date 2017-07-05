Burna Boy lit it up with his parents nn 26th birthday celebration

Burna Boy who turned 26 on July 2, had a beautiful time with his parents and his younger sister. The ‘Run My Race’ crooner shared photos on social media. He got a pop corn cake from his family. On 31 May 2012, Burna Boy released a single titled “Like To Party” which saw his rise …

The post Burna Boy lit it up with his parents nn 26th birthday celebration appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

