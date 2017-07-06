FSDH Merchant Bank raises N14.4bn in commercial paper notes – Vanguard
Vanguard
FSDH Merchant Bank raises N14.4bn in commercial paper notes
Vanguard
FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, yesterday, said that it has successfully raised N14.4 billion from its Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Paper (“CP”). Collectively, Series 3 and 4 represents FSDH's second issuance under its N30 billion CP Programme …
