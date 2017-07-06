Pages Navigation Menu

FSDH Merchant Bank raises N14.4bn in commercial paper notes

Vanguard

FSDH Merchant Bank raises N14.4bn in commercial paper notes
Vanguard
FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, yesterday, said that it has successfully raised N14.4 billion from its Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Paper (“CP”). Collectively, Series 3 and 4 represents FSDH's second issuance under its N30 billion CP Programme …
