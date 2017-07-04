Burundi Authorities Purging Army on Ethnic Lines: Rights Group – U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report
Burundi Authorities Purging Army on Ethnic Lines: Rights Group
KINSHASA (Reuters) – Burundian authorities have intensified an ethnically-driven purge of the army this year, risking renewed civil war in the central African nation, a French rights group said on Tuesday. Conflict in Burundi would alarm global powers …
