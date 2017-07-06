Bus crushes man dead in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—A driver that crushed a pedestrian to death was saved by policemen from Trans Ekulu Division of Enugu State Command, Monday, from a mob, which set his commercial bus ablaze.

It was learned that the bus, with number plates AFK 249 XA, loaded with passengers and luggage, was heading towards Trans-Ekulu when he lost control at about 4p.m. before hitting the pedestrian.

Confirming the incident, Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed that the mob was set for action when Police got wind of the unfortunate incident and rushed to the scene immediately.

Amaraizu also disclosed that the pedestrian was an artisan, whose name was given as Chukwu.

Although he did not disclose the vehicle’s owners, it was gathered that the bus belongs to a popular transport company in the state.

