By-Election: Aregbesola urges Osun people to observe fasting, prayers on Thursday

The Governor of the state of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has urged sons and daughters in the state to observe tomorrow, Thursday 6th July, 2018, as a day of fasting.

The fasting, according to him, should be accompanied with prayers for divine intervention in the country in this trying times, and for the state before, during and after the Osun Bye election this Saturday.

The Governor also admonished the people to seek God’s mercy for restoration and to ward off evil forces and darkness.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State had engaged in war of words over plans to manipulate the outcome of the July 8 Osun West senatorial bye-election.

While PDP said there were plans to scuttle the process of free, fair and credible poll, the APC described the allegations as a blatant lie even as it challenged the party to prove and authenticate its claims.

The post By-Election: Aregbesola urges Osun people to observe fasting, prayers on Thursday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

