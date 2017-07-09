CAF Confederation Cup : Eguma tips Africain, FUS for title

Rivers United manager, Stanley Eguma believes Club Africain and FUS Rabat will be among the front runners for this year’s CAF Confederation Cup title.

Eguma’s men were beaten 1-2 by Moroccan club, FUS in Rabat last Friday night with the victors progressing to the last eight of the competition at the expense of the ‘Pride of Rivers’.

The Rivers United trainer has now tipped his side’s conquerors as well as Tunisia side, Club Africain to progress even further in CAF’s second tier club competition.

“This (Group A) was by far, the toughest group of all four (in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup) and all clubs in the group could have qualified for the quarter finals,” Eguma maintained.

“In the end I think FUS and Club Africain did just enough to qualify ahead of us and KCCA.

“I say congratulations to them and I honestly believe that these two sides will go far in this competition,” he said.

Eguma then declared that Rivers United will now focus on claiming silverware in domestic competition to salvage their season.

“We did not start well in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) so it will be difficult (to win the title).

“We must however start improving on our results in the NPFL, especially away from home.

“Also, this is a club that should always play on the continent and deliver (silverware) so we must try to win the Aiteo (Nigerian) Cup.

“We owe our sponsors and fans that because so much has been invested in this football club,” he said.

Rivers United currently lies in 16th place on the NPFL table with 33 points from 25 matches, 15 adrift of the leaders, Plateau United.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

