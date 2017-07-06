CAF Confederation Cup fixtures
Updated CAF Confederation Cup matchday 6 fixtures this weekend (times GMT):
Group A
Friday
At Rades, Tunisia
Club Africain (TUN) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) (2000)
At Rabat
FUS Rabat (MAR) v Rivers Utd (NGR) (2000)
Standings (played, won , drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
KCCA 5 3 0 2 8 8 9
Africain 5 3 0 2 9 6 9
Rivers 5 2 0 3 5 8 6
FUS 5 2 0 3 7 7 6
Group B
Saturday
At Rustenburg, South Africa
Platinum Stars (RSA) v Mbabane Swallows (SWZ) (1700)
At Sfax, Tunisia
CS Sfaxien (TUN) v Mouloudia Alger (ALG) (1700)
Standings
Mouloudia 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 – qualified
Sfaxien 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 – qualified
Swallows 5 1 1 3 6 8 4
Platinum 5 0 2 3 4 11 2
Group C
Sunday
At Calulo, Angola
Recreativo Libolo (ANG) v Smouha (EGY) (1400)
At Ndola, Zambia
Zesco Utd (ZAM) v Al Hilal Obeid (SUD) (1400)
Standings
Hilal 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 – qualified
Zesco 5 2 1 2 3 5 7
Libolo 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
Smouha 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
Group D
Saturday
At Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo
TP Mazembe (COD, holders) v Horoya (GUI) (1330)
At Pretoria
SuperSport Utd (RSA) v Mounana (GAB) (1330)
Standings
Mazembe 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
Horoya 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
SuperSport 5 1 4 0 9 7 7
Mounana 5 0 0 5 3 10 0
Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
