CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

Updated CAF Confederation Cup matchday 6 fixtures this weekend (times GMT):

Group A

Friday

At Rades, Tunisia

Club Africain (TUN) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) (2000)

At Rabat

FUS Rabat (MAR) v Rivers Utd (NGR) (2000)

Standings (played, won , drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

KCCA 5 3 0 2 8 8 9

Africain 5 3 0 2 9 6 9

Rivers 5 2 0 3 5 8 6

FUS 5 2 0 3 7 7 6

Group B

Saturday

At Rustenburg, South Africa

Platinum Stars (RSA) v Mbabane Swallows (SWZ) (1700)

At Sfax, Tunisia

CS Sfaxien (TUN) v Mouloudia Alger (ALG) (1700)

Standings

Mouloudia 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 – qualified

Sfaxien 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 – qualified

Swallows 5 1 1 3 6 8 4

Platinum 5 0 2 3 4 11 2

Group C

Sunday

At Calulo, Angola

Recreativo Libolo (ANG) v Smouha (EGY) (1400)

At Ndola, Zambia

Zesco Utd (ZAM) v Al Hilal Obeid (SUD) (1400)

Standings

Hilal 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 – qualified

Zesco 5 2 1 2 3 5 7

Libolo 5 2 0 3 4 5 6

Smouha 5 1 2 2 5 5 5

Group D

Saturday

At Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo

TP Mazembe (COD, holders) v Horoya (GUI) (1330)

At Pretoria

SuperSport Utd (RSA) v Mounana (GAB) (1330)

Standings

Mazembe 5 2 3 0 6 3 9

Horoya 5 2 3 0 5 3 9

SuperSport 5 1 4 0 9 7 7

Mounana 5 0 0 5 3 10 0

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

