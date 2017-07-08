Pages Navigation Menu

CAF Confederations Cup: Rivers United Crashes Out

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports

Rivers United has crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to FUS Rabat of Morocco.

Though the Nigerian team travelled to Morroco with little hopes of advancing, they started believing when Bolaji Sakin scored in the 43rd minute.

However, goals from Youssef El Gnaoui and Mohamed Fouzaire ensured the

Moroccans join Club Africain to progress into the quarter-finals from Group A.

In the other group game, Club Africain defeated KCCA of Uganda 3-0 in Tunisia.

It could be recalled that, penultimate week, Rivers United beat 10-man KCCA of Uganda 2-1, in at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

