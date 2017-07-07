Pages Navigation Menu

CAF disqualifies 3 clubs following FIFA’s suspension of Sudan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified the three Sudanese clubs participating in its two interclub competitions. This was in the wake of the decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to suspend the Sudan Football Association (SFA). A statement on the CAF website on Friday disclosed that the decision by FIFA was contained in a July 6, 2017 letter signed by Fatma Samoura, the FIFA Secretary General.

