CAFCL: Ohawuchi Scores But Can’t Save Zamalek Vs CAPS United

By James Agberebi:

Former Flying Eagles forward Stanley Ohawuchi was on target but it was not enough for Zamalek who lost 3-1 away to Zimbabwe’s CAPS United in a Group B matchday five clash of the 2017 CAF Champions League.

Ronald Pfumbidzai put CAPS United 1-0 up in the 31st minute.

Nigerian star Ohawuchi equalised for Zamalek in the 44th minute but CAPS United took the lead again as Abbas Amidu scored on 76 minutes to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Amidu then sealed the win for CAPS United in the 90th minute with his second goal of the match.

The defeat sent Zamalek to bottom spot in Group B on five points after five games.

USM Algiers of Algeria are top of Group B on eight points, Ahly Tripoli are second also on eight points, while CAPS United are third with six points.

Zamalek must beat Libya’s Ahly Tripoli in their last group game at home to stand a chance of progressing into the next round.

The game comes up on Sunday, July 9 in Egypt.

The post CAFCL: Ohawuchi Scores But Can’t Save Zamalek Vs CAPS United appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

