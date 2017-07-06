Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Calabar channel: Senate probes alleged $3bn fraud by NPA

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATE yesterday ordered its Committee on Marine Transport to investigate the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, over alleged $3billion monumental financial recklessness on the purportedly dredging of Calabar channels in Cross River State, which is yet to commence after 17 years of awarding the contract. Apart from the NPA, the committee was also mandated to look […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.