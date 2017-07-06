Calabar channel: Senate probes alleged $3bn fraud by NPA

SENATE yesterday ordered its Committee on Marine Transport to investigate the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, over alleged $3billion monumental financial recklessness on the purportedly dredging of Calabar channels in Cross River State, which is yet to commence after 17 years of awarding the contract. Apart from the NPA, the committee was also mandated to look […]

