Caleb varsity experiences great research potentials — VC

VICE -Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Professor Ayandiji Daniel Aina, has said that the university’s experience over the last few years strongly indicated the great potentials in the school in instituting a learning context that is rich in educational opportunities, research and scholarship.

Aina made this remark during a three-day ISTEAMS conference held at the school premises with the theme, Scalable Innovative Multidisciplinary Research for Advancement and Economic Transformation, where 92 academic research papers were delivered by scholars from within and outside Nigeria.

The vice-chancellor noted that the university was proud that the integration of the fundamental requirements stipulated by academic and professional quality assurance bodies, a global outlook and impact-driven learning emphasis, has provided a powerful synergy for employment in enabling the inculcation of intellectual and creative abilities via the platform of a solid commitment to self-discovery.

Some of the Nigerian and international scholars from the six continents at the conference included Professor Cosmas Nwokeafor, Dean of Graduate School, Bowie State University, USA and Professor Williams of the College of Business, Xavier University, Ohio, USA, Professor Robert Dibie, a professor of public policy, Indiana University, USA and His Royal Majesty, Oba (Prof) Adekunle Okunoye, Eburu of Ibaland, Osun State.

Papers delivered were on ‘Analysis of Proactive Sustainability Initiatives in Local Governments in Nigeria and South Africa’, Harnessing Technology as way to Supporting Knowledge Construction in the Education Industry: A Review of Students’ Learning Outcomes’, among others.

In his keynote address, Professor Nwokeafor of Bowie State University, USA described the venue of the 3-day conference, Caleb University, as a very quiet and conducive environment for learning, stressing that he was so impressed by the students’ good behavior and respectful mannerism.

The Bowie State University don appreciated the university leadership for the quality of the institution’s curriculum development and impressive infrastructures, noting that the university was undoubtedly becoming the foremost private university in Nigeria.

