Calls For Restructuring Mere Political Deceit – Kogi Gov – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Calls For Restructuring Mere Political Deceit – Kogi Gov
Leadership Newspapers
Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on Nigerians to disregard calls for the restructuring of the country, describing such as calls as mere political deceit. The governor made the call yesterday in Lokoja the state capital during a …
Kogi boosts newborn survival with free distribution of medications
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!