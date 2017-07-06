Calls for restructuring mere political deceit, says Kogi Gov

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has called on Nigerians to disregard calls for the restructuring of the country, describing such as calls as mere political deceit. The governor made the call yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, during a meeting leaders of the organised labour. He described those behind the agitation for the break up and restructuring of the country as real enemies of the country, stressing that Nigeria under President Muhammad Bulgari is on the path of restoring its lost glory.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

