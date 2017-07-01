Pages Navigation Menu

City of Cape Town condemns violent protests in Imizamo Yethu – News24

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

City of Cape Town condemns violent protests in Imizamo Yethu
News24
Johannesburg – The City of Cape Town has on Sunday condemned the recent protest action in Imbizamo Yethu, Hout Bay that saw roads being blocked and tyres and informal structures set alight. “We cannot condone the violence as we need to work …
Roads leading to Hout Bay reopened following housing protestsEyewitness News
Hout Bay roads open following housing protestCitizen
Imizamo Yethu residents fed up with 'empty promises'Independent Online
SowetanLIVE –Times LIVE –AllAfrica.com
all 20 news articles »

