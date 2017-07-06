Cameroon gendarmes kill 97 Nigerians in Bakassi – The Nation Newspaper
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Cameroon gendarmes kill 97 Nigerians in Bakassi
The Nation Newspaper
At least 97 Nigerians have been killed by Cameroon gendarmes in part of Bakassi Peninsula ceded to the Central African nation since Wednesday, some returnees claimed on Thursday. The 130 returnees, who landed at the Ikang jetty in the New Bakassi …
BREAKING: Bakassi Indigenes Chased Out Cameroon, Many Feared Dead
Breaking: Many feared dead as Bakassi indigenes are chased out of Cameroon
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!