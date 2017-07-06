Pages Navigation Menu

Cameroon gendarmes kill 97 Nigerians in Bakassi – The Nation Newspaper

Cameroon gendarmes kill 97 Nigerians in Bakassi
The Nation Newspaper
At least 97 Nigerians have been killed by Cameroon gendarmes in part of Bakassi Peninsula ceded to the Central African nation since Wednesday, some returnees claimed on Thursday. The 130 returnees, who landed at the Ikang jetty in the New Bakassi …
