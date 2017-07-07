CAN constitutes prayer committee for Buhari

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has setup a committee to intensify prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari currently on medical vacation in London.

The state’s CAN Chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin , made this known in an interview with in Lafia on Thursday.

“We pray that may Almighty God grant the President speedy recovery in order for him to come back and continue his responsibilities in office.

“He is our President, so he needs our prayers and we all need to pray for him, irrespective of our differences,” he said.

According to him, the committee is also charged with the responsibility of praying for the peaceful coexistence among the different ethnic and religious groups in the state.

The chairman, who said the association was also not in support of the disintegration of the country, advised those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria to be conscious of the consequences of their utterances.

Masin also said the association had concluded plans to tour the 13 Local Government Areas of the state, to sensitise Christians on the need to live in peace and harmony.

“CAN will soon organise crusade in all the three senatorial zones of the state for the spiritual revival of the Christians.” Masin.

He advised Christians to unite and accommodate adherents of other religions for peace to reign in the state and the country at large.

The religious leader also appealed to the state government to settle workers’ salary arrears and other entitlements to end the ongoing industrial action.

