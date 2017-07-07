Canada pays $8.1m settlement to ex Guantanamo inmate

Canada paid a settlement of 8.1 million dollars (C$10.5 million ) to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr. Quoting sources, the Globe and Mail, a Canadian newspaper, reported that the payout was given to Khadr on Wednesday and was cashed immediately. A Canadian citizen, Khadr was captured in Afghanistan in 2002 at age 15 after…

The post Canada pays $8.1m settlement to ex Guantanamo inmate appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

