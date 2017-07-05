Pages Navigation Menu

Canada to compensate ex-Guantanamo inmate, apologise

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Canadian government will apologise to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr and pay him about 7.7 million dollas to compensate him for the abuse he suffered in detention, sources said on Tuesday. A Canadian citizen, Khadr was captured in Afghanistan in 2002 at age 15 after a firefight with U.S. soldiers. He pleaded guilty…

