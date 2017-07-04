Candidate wants election postponed, held in two years – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Candidate wants election postponed, held in two years
K24 TV
Photo: Presidential aspirant Peter Gichira with his running mate Kelly Watima during a press conference in Nairobi yesterday where they called for the postponement of August 8 poll. Photo/GERALD ITHANA. Wangui Githugo and Njogu Ndungu @ …
Call off August polls, form caretaker government, says Peter Gichira
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!