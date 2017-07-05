Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Capital Journal editorial: Allow for federal fund drought relief – Mason City Globe Gazette

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Mason City Globe Gazette

Capital Journal editorial: Allow for federal fund drought relief
Mason City Globe Gazette
The Hughes County Commission declared a natural disaster drought emergency Monday, hoping to generate federal and state money to help farmers who have lost crops due to the ongoing drought. Brian Stewart, director of the Farm Service Agency, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.