Car collides with motorcycles going against traffic in Lagos

A passenger was feared dead and two commercial motorcyclists wounded on Tuesday when a Toyota Camry hit them as they were riding against traffic on Oke-Afa Bridge in Isolo, Lagos.

Reports reveal that the accident which occurred at 7.30a.m., resulted in the passenger being pulled from under the car painted in blue.

He was unconscious, with blood soaking his black suit and white shirt.

The Camry, going toward Jakande Gate, had veered off its lane and hit the passenger and his transporter before hitting the other motorcyclist, who had no passenger.

The car eventually hit the median of the bridge and got seriously damaged.

The motorcyclists sustained injuries, with one of them bleeding heavily on the neck.

Both were, however, conscious at the time of this report.

Three officers of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and some other sympathisers transported the victims in a tricycle to nearby Isolo General Hospital.

The driver of the car, who may be in his 20s, threw to the ground, a camera phone of the correspondent as she attempted to take a photograph of the scene.

The driver, who dressed in blue tracksuit, said in Yoruba language that it was more important to rush the victims to a hospital than taking the photograph.

Mrs Romary Ilo, who also witnessed the accident, revealed that the Camry might have had break failure.

“I was on the pedestrian lane when I saw the car coming. It hit the `okada’ man on the right and then swerved to the left,’’ Ilo said.

One of the LASTMA personnel disclosed on condition of anonymity that the accident was caused by reckless driving.

“The driver of the car was reckless. We see them daily on this route.

“Some weeks ago, a vehicle almost crashed on our security post on this Oke-Afa Bridge junction; we quickly escaped.

“Many young drivers on this road are not careful; it is sad,’’ he said.

