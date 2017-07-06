Carl Ikeme Diagnosed With Leukaemia

Wolves goalkeeper and Nigeria international, Carl Ikrme has brrn diagnosed with acute leukaemia and will begin chemotherapy.

Ikeme has been the number one goalkeeper for Wolves for the past five seasons and has made over 200 appearances, since he broke through the youth ranks in 2003.

However, the 31-year-old’s return for pre-season activities were dealt a blow, when his blood test showed abnormalities, that turned out to be cancer. He will start chemotherapy to battle the cancer.

“It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,” said Wolves’ managing director Laurie Dalrymple.

“That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.

“At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle.”

