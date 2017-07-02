Carlo Ancelotti Criticizes Robert Lewandowski’s Agent For “Talking Too Much”

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has criticised Robert Lewandowski’s agent for “talking too much”.

Maik Barthel sparked speculation that Lewandowski could leave Bayern after he said the striker was disappointed he did not get more help towards winning the golden boot in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski scored 30 Bundesliga goals last season, coming second to Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and missing out on the top scorer prize on the final day of the season.

But Ancelotti told reporters yesterday: “Lewandowski has never complained to me, I finally congratulated him on his good season. I was satisfied with him and he was pleased with us.

“As always there are agents who talk too much – I do not know why. It is not the first time an agent has used the newspapers to say something wrong, that’s all. In a perfect world, agents do not talk.”

The post Carlo Ancelotti Criticizes Robert Lewandowski’s Agent For “Talking Too Much” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

