Carlo Ancelotti Would Take Alexis Sanchez To Bayern Munich For The Right Price

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has called Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez a “great player” and would welcome him to the Bundesliga champions — but only for the right price.

Alexis Sanchez has yet to agree a long-term contract extension at the Emirates Stadium, fuelling talk about a move to Bayern or Manchester City.

Ancelotti suggested they could be open to adding the 28-year-old if he were available on the cheap.

“If an opportunity comes up, the club will be ready,” Ancelotti said at a news conference on Bayern’s first day of preseason. “There are lots of rumours. Alexis is a great player but not the only one in the world. I like Alexis.”

“There are possibilities in the transfer market, which can be in many directions,” Ancelotti said. “I believe that the market is currently somewhat crazy — and Bayern is not a crazy club.

“I know the culture of this club and will not ask for any players for whom the club has to spend crazy sums, but if there are occasions, why not?”

