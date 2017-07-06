Casillas extends Porto contract

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has extended his contract with FC Porto by a year.

“Very happy to carry on for one more season with FC Porto! Impatient to face the upcoming challenges!” the 36-year-old Casillas said on twitter.

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper, capped a record 167 times by Spain, joined Porto in 2015 after racking up 510 first team games over a 16-season stretch in the Spanish capital.

He initially signed a two-year contract that contained the option for a third year, although the extra year was reportedly subject to negotiation over finances.

