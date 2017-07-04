Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Catalonia to declare immediate independence if ‘yes’ wins referendum

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

(FromL) President of AMI (Association of Municipalities for Independence) Neus Lloveras, Catalan regional vice-President and chief of Economy and Finance, Oriol Junqueras, President of the Catalan regional government Carles Puigdemont, President of the Catalan parliament Carme Forcadell and President of ANC (Catalan National Assembly) Miquel Buch pose with other mayors of Catalonia at the end of the event dubbed "Local world for Referendum" organized by ANC (Catalan National Assembly) and AMI (Association of Municipalities for Independence) at the University of Barcelona on July 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENA

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Catalonia will declare independence “immediately” if a majority of the Spanish region’s voters opt for independence in a Scotland-style referendum called for October, its ruling coalition said Tuesday.

“If the majority of votes are for creating a Catalan republic, obviously independence will have to be declared immediately,” said Gabriela Serra, a member of the separatist coalition that governs Catalonia.

Her comments came as the coalition introduced a law aimed at extracting the northeastern region from Spain’s legal system, in a bid to circumvent all legal and practical challenges to organising a referendum.

It will be submitted to a vote in the regional parliament, where separatists hold a majority, at the end of August.

Catalonia, a wealthy region of 7.5 million inhabitants with its own language and customs, has long demanded greater autonomy.

For years separatist politicians in the region have tried to win approval from Spain’s central government to hold a vote similar to Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum from Britain, which resulted in a “no” vote.

But Madrid has remained steadfast in its opposition to such a vote, which it considers a threat to Spain’s unity, and this time is no different.

The Constitutional Court has already quashed a resolution approved by Catalonia’s parliament calling for the referendum to take place.

It has also warned Catalan’s elected officials that they will face legal consequences if they take any steps towards holding such a vote.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.