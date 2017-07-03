Catch Up With The Latest Trump ‘Fight Video’ Tweet Drama

So it looked like Trump had peaked with his ‘bleeding from the face’ tweets last week (HERE), but if we’ve learnt one thing it’s that we should never underestimate Donny D.

First he warmed up with his usual bluster, mocking CNN and blowing smoke up his own backside:

Then someone must have alerted him to a video circulating on Reddit, because it’s here that things become really, really ridiculous.

This, an actual tweet from the man who also has the codes to America’s nuclear codes:

Wow. Just wow.

CNN’s response:

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

Now if you start looking at the replies on that tweet you’ll notice a couple of things. Firstly, many of the voices of dissent you usually find tweeting at Trump aren’t there, with the account blocking hundreds of accounts that didn’t sing his praises.

Then there are the supporters – these amongst the most tweeted replies:

Seriously, that’s where we’re at now. That’s the level of discourse on Twitter.

Then the standard anti-Trump replies:

More on that inciting violence front via the Telegraph:

Bruce Brown, the executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, condemned the video as a “threat of physical violence against journalists.” He said Trump’s tweet was “beneath the office of the presidency.” A White House aide insisted the tweet should not send a chill across the media landscape. “I think that no one would perceive that as a threat,” homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said. “I hope they don’t. But I do think that he’s beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”

So where does he (or his team) find these memes, that are apparently now fit to tweet out whilst holding the office of president? Quartz below:

Minutes after the video was tweeted, commenters on pro-Trump subredditThe_Donald rejoiced, believing they had been the source of the President’s post. “This is just unbelievable. I am in love with our President,” wrote user Ace_Suburb…

Frequent poster HanAssholeSolo, who created and posted the CNN wrestling video clip four days ago, often refers to African-Americans, women, and Muslims using slurs. He or she attacks Black Lives Matter, Islam, feminism, liberals, and, bizarrely, the state of Maryland, and references fake news outlet Infowars. After Trump’s tweet Sunday morning, HanAssholeSolo wrote “Wow!! I never expected my meme to be retweeted by the God Emperor himself!!!” The user also started editing the worst obscenities and slurs out of his or her post history, eliminating the n-word, for example, and deleting a remark about killing all Muslims.

Of course people were quick to screenshot some of HanAssholeSolo’s posts before they could edit out all the hate:

It goes back to that old saying – most Trump supporters aren’t racist bigots, but most racist bigots are Trump supporters.

Why should people care where Donald, or his social media manager Dan Scavino (what does this guy actually do?), get their memes? Well, it’s simple:

He disputes the information in his official intelligence briefings and cites conspiracies from Fox New commentators. A BuzzFeed analysis last year of links Trump has tweeted also found a large bias towards right-wing, often non-fact based sites like Breibart and Newsmax. Politico has reported that Trump’s aides often slip him clippings from various right-wing news websites to gain advantage on policy matters.

Refutes the advice of organisations like the FBI and CIA, gobbles up Fox News and Breitbart.

As of 8:25 this morning, Trump has been president for 163 days, 13 hours and 38 minutes (running tally HERE).

In other words, the show is only getting started.

[sources:cnn&quartz&telegraph]

