Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Catholic priest arrested for shooting his assistant

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  The parish priest in charge of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Eziama-Osuama, in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Rev. Father Christian Amusuo, has been arrested by operatives of the state police command for allegedly shooting his assistant, identified simply as Rev. Father Precious. Our correspondent gathered that the priest was being …

The post Catholic priest arrested for shooting his assistant appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.