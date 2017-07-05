Catholic priest arrested for shooting his assistant

The parish priest in charge of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Eziama-Osuama, in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Rev. Father Christian Amusuo, has been arrested by operatives of the state police command for allegedly shooting his assistant, identified simply as Rev. Father Precious. Our correspondent gathered that the priest was being …

