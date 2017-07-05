Cattle breeders walk out of parley to end Mambila Plateau crisis

• CCC laments killings by herdsmen, plans prayers

Efforts by the Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCN) to reach a truce in the Mambilla Plateau yesterday failed as members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders walked out of the peace parley.

The meeting, which was convened to reconcile the Fulani and the Mambilla ethnic groups in Sardauna council area who have been fighting was conveyed by the leadership of the two religions at the multipurpose hall of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Gembu, the council’s administrative headquarters.

It brought together religious leaders and the leadership of all the ethnic groups in the area since the crisis started.Speaking, the state chairman of CAN, Reverend Ben Ube and that of MCN, Alhaji Inuwa Jauro Manu, said they called the meeting to appeal to the warring communities to bury the hatchet and embrace peace.

They added that it was no time to apportion blames but to harness all legitimate avenues to restore peace to the Mambilla Plateau.But the meeting took a different turn when chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders, Sardauna Branch, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, said there would not be reconciliation until the state government deems it fit to arrest and prosecute those behind the killings.

Meanwhile, the Spiritual Head, Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, has urged Nigerians to combat the forces of disintegration with the spirit of oneness.

He lamented the killings by Fulani herdsmen across the country and wondered why they were unleashing terror on various parts of the country at this time, adding that they have been in the country long before now.

Oshoffa made the remarks yesterday at the media briefing in Lagos, where he was represented by a member of the Church’s Board of Trustees, Evangelist Samson Olatunde Banjo to unveil its “Prayer for the Nation and Holy Mary Service” with the theme: “Time to Rebuild And Restore.”

He disclosed that as part of the activities marking its 70th anniversary, the Church would pray fervently for the country, adding that Nigeria has had enough internal wrangling in which it is desperately contending for its unity and progress.

He, however, linked the herdsmen deadly activities to agitation for division, corruption and other forces bent on dividing the country, adding that all the evil tendencies came up to rob the country of the best God has for it, a battle, he said all must rise up to fight.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

