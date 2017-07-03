CBN boost lending despite hard times

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria, CBN said it introduced N300 billion special intervention funds which was meant to unlock the potential of the real sector to stimulate output, growth, value added productivity and job creation. The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the N300 billion Real Sector Support Facility RSSF is expected to support large enterprises […]

