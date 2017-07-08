Pages Navigation Menu

CBN boosts Retail Segment with $254.3m

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Players in the retail segment of the Nigerian inter-bank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market received a 254.3 million dollars boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday.

The acting Director, Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement explained that the sale was in response to bids received from authorised dealers, on behalf of their customers.

He disclosed that the 254.3 million dollars sold was for companies in the raw materials, agricultural, airline and petroleum industry.

He recalled that the Bank, at its last intervention in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) on June 23, injected 240 million dollars for spot and forward deals.

He said the apex bank had also intervened with 390 million dollars in the wholesale, SMEs and invisibles segments of the market on June 28 and July 3, 2017.

Okorafor said the CBN remained very committed to ensuring that all the sectors continue to enjoy access to the foreign exchange required for their business concerns.

Meanwhile, the naira, on Friday exchanged at an average of N364 to a dollar at the Bureau de Change segment (BDCs) in Abuja, which shows a slight depreciation of N4 compared to the N360 it exchanged for on Thursday.

